Wife mourns the loss of her husband who was shot to death at Tempe intersection

Agamyrat Agambayev was just finishing his second Ph.D. from ASU and accepted a job with Intel. Now he leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old son.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — “Great man. Great husband. Great father, friend. He was always smiling,” said Sumeyra Agambayev describing her husband Agamyrat.

Agamyrat Agambayev was running errands Friday night in Tempe – but he never made it home.

“I called him around 60 times, maybe. Maybe more. Sending messages. There was no response,” said Sumeyra.

Police arrested Anthony King – saying he was armed with a 9-millimeter gun and wearing a bulletproof vest when he allegedly shot and killed Agamyrat.

Police accuse King of trying to steal Agamyrat's car at the intersection of Guadalupe and Kyrene roads.

“I didn’t want to believe. I asked the officers several times if, they were sure,” said Sumeyra.

Police said King -- who has an extensive criminal record - also fired at Tempe police officers before taking off on foot. He was eventually caught in a nearby parking lot.

King is being charged with six felonies including 2nd-degree murder.

“The worst thing I could imagine. Worst thing,” said Sumeyra.

Agamyrat was finishing up his second Ph.D. from ASU – he just accepted a job offer from Intel. He leaves behind a 2-year-old son – and his wife Sumeyra.

“He always said to my son, ‘I love you. I love you so much…you’re my lion,’” said Sumeyra. “I miss everything about him. As I said, you know, he was everything to me.”

Agamyrat was born and raised in Turkmenistan and was an active member of his community here in Arizona,

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, you can donate here.

Up to Speed