An officer with the White Mountain Apache Police Department was killed in the line of duty early Monday morning, according to multiple sources.

Councilman Jerold Altaha identified the deceased officer as David Kellywood, calling him "a fine officer and genuine man of character."

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that an officer, who was not immediately identified by the department, was shot and killed by a suspect while responding to a "shots fired" call near the Hon-Dah Resort Casino.

The department said officers from the White Mountain Apache Police Department responded to the call just before 1 a.m.

The first responding officer found the suspect, who "immediately engaged in a violent, physical altercation with the officer."

The officer was shot during that altercation, authorities said.

A second officer arrived shortly after and shot the suspect.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital, where they both died of their injuries.

"The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest sympathy for the loss of the White Mountain Apache Police Officer who lost his life serving his community today," part of the press release said.

The investigation is being led by the FBI.

Law enforcement across Arizona expressed their condolences on social media.

Winslow Police Department Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fellow law enforc... ement employees at the White River Police Department (White Mountain Apache Tribe) who experienced the death of a police officer early this morning while in the line of duty. Rest In Peace sir, thank you for your service.

