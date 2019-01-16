PHOENIX — Keep your eyes on the skies; the Super Wolf Blood Moon happens Sunday night.

Though the actual sight will be admittedly less metal than the name suggests, the Super Wolf Blood Moon should still be a stunning display.

The “blood” part refers to the lunar eclipse, when the moon turns a reddish-orange color as it passes through Earth’s shadow.

The moon will begin to pass through Earth’s shadow at 8:33 p.m. Arizona time, according to NASA.

NASA says the total eclipse starts at 9:41 p.m. and peaks at 10:12 p.m. in Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 20. The total eclipse should last about an hour, ending at 10:43 p.m.

Skies should be mainly clear for the event. The National Weather Service says it will be a partly cloudy night Sunday.

As of Wednesday, forecasters estimate about 44 percent sky cover for the Phoenix and Flagstaff areas and 47 percent in the Tucson area around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

This full moon should also appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual, as it will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, called perigee, according to NASA.

The name Wolf Moon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, comes from the Algonquin tribes who lived in regions from New England to Lake Superior. The almanac says the January full moon appeared when wolves howled in hunger outside the villages.