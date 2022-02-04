When is 12 News on during the Winter Olympics? Here's our adjusted schedule

Due to the 2022 Winter Olympics, the streaming and broadcast schedule has changed. Here's when and where you can watch 12 News from Feb. 4-20.

PHOENIX — The 2022 Winter Olympics are here. Along with the pageantry and spectacle you expect to come with the games, there's also something else to be aware of... The broadcast and streaming schedule of 12 News will be a little different for the time being.

Due to coverage of the Winter Olympics, the schedule for 12 News broadcasts is being adjusted this month.

>> Find videos and newscasts on 12news.com/watch

To help 12 News viewers know when they can watch 12 News streams and broadcasts, here's a breakdown of the adjusted schedule:

Today in AZ

You should not see any impact for the 12 News morning show. It will still be available on TV and online weekdays from 4:30-7 a.m.

12 @ 12

The 12 @ 12 noon show will not be broadcasted during our Winter Olympics coverage. It should resume its normal schedule on Feb. 21.

Arizona Midday

The mid-afternoon show will not be broadcasted during our Winter Olympics coverage. It should resume its normal schedule on Feb. 21.

First @ 4

Viewers can expect First @ 4 to still be on weekdays at 4 p.m., but it will be shortened to a 30-minute show. This schedule will last from Feb. 4-20.

12 News at 5

There will not be any changes for 12 News at 5 p.m. and it will still be available to watch on TV, online and the 12 News app.

12 News at 6:30 p.m.

In place of our regular 12 News at 6 p.m. broadcast, we will be airing a digital-only newscast at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays. You can watch these streams on 12news.com, the 12 News app or on any Roku or Amazon Fire TV device.

12 News at 10

The late-evening newscast will be on at various times during Winter Olympics coverage. Here are the times you can catch 12 News during late-night broadcasts:

Monday, Feb. 7: 10:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9: 10:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10: 10:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: 10:30 p.m.

