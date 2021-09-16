When does fall start in Arizona?

Yes, the calendar may be reaching the end of the year, but when can we actually start decorating for the cooler fall weather in the Grand Canyon state?

PHOENIX — Yes, the calendar may read September, but if you take one step outside in Phoenix, you won't exactly find anything autumn. A blast of warm air greets people as they exit cool, air-conditioned buildings and shorts still very much outnumber pants thanks to the high temperatures.

But when can we actually expect autumn to arrive? Well, let's take a look.

When does fall start?

According to Google, fall 2021 in the northern hemisphere is set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The season is expected to end on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Even in Arizona?

Yes, even in Arizona. While you may still see an occasional triple-digit temperature in October, it will officially be autumn.

ON SOCIAL: Join the 12 News Weather Watchers Facebook group

Does that mean the leaves are changing colors?

According to the Visit Arizona website, people can expect to see the yellow, red and orange colored leaves beginning in late September. Those looking to catch a glimpse of the fall foliage should head to places like high-desert creeks near Sedona, Cottonwood and Camp Verde.

When will it actually start to cool down in Arizona?

Like we mentioned earlier, it's a pretty safe bet that you will still see warm temperatures well into October. But don't worry, it won't stay hot for long. We can expect cooler average temperatures around mid to late October, according to Trip Advisor.

Fall is a beautiful time in Arizona. Temperatures start to drop, leaves begin to change and everything seems to come with a new pumpkin spice flavor.

And remember, if you take any good photos of the fall colors in Arizona, share them with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #BeOn12!

12 News on YouTube