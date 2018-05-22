FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Forest officials are closing multiple areas to the public in the Tonto and Coconino National Forests because of the fire danger.

Closures in the Coconino National Forest begin Wednesday at 8 a.m., and the Tonto National Forest will begin closing areas at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the Coconino National Forest, the six large areas being closed include:

The San Francisco Peaks/Mt. Elden Area northwest of Interstate 40 and State Route 89

The Kelly Canyon area north of Munds Park between State Route 89A and Interstate 17

Fay Canyon/Fisher Point area north of Lake Mary Road

The Mormon Mountain area west of Mormon Lake

The Tonto National Forest is implementing two area closures, including:

All Tonto National Forest land north of Payson up to the Mogollon Rim, between the White Mountain Apache Reservation on the east and the Coconino National Forest on the west.

All National Forest lands, roads and trails within the Mt. Ord, Four Peaks and Three Bar Wildlife areas.

All areas outside of the closures in both forests will remain at Stage 2 fire restrictions, which means visitors can’t build campfires or use wood or charcoal burning stoves. Gas and propane stoves that meet the specifications for safety should be used in areas that are barren or cleared of all surrounding flammable materials within three feet.

Visitors are also prohibited from smoking, welding, discharging a firearm— except while engaged in lawful hunting— and operating a chainsaw or other equipment operated by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Now that you know the rules, go forth and have fun! But keep in mind, if you violate any of the closures or fire restrictions, you could face a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.

Go to the Coconino and Tonto National Forest websites to see maps of the closure areas.

