If you're planning to take the family out to watch some fireworks Thursday for July 4, it's important to know exactly what the weather will be like.

And as the National Weather Service in Phoenix said, "Not a bad forecast at all."

There will be clear skies with temperatures close to 97 degrees for fireworks displays in the Valley.

In the High Country, dry weather and clear skies will also accompany the fireworks shows. Flagstaff will see temps in the low 60s Thursday evening while Prescott and Sedona are expected to be in the 70s.

The dry weather and breezy conditions, however, will increase fire danger, NWS Flagstaff said.