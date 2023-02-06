To touch or not to touch: A visitor's guide to Phoenix

The Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department released a helpful (and hilarious) list of what is and isn't safe to touch in the Valley.

PHOENIX — Listen, Arizona is gorgeous, but it is not the state to get touchy-feely with. With dozens of venomous species and 83 species of cacti, there are a lot of things in Arizona that look better than they're gonna feel.

But if you're coming in from out of state, don't worry. The Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department has your back.

They tweeted out a helpful list of some of the most common things you may see (and potentially want to touch) in the Valley.

From the ferociously fuzzy Teddy-Bear Cholla to the wildlife that doesn't want to be disturbed, here's your guide to getting a feel for Arizona:

DO NOT TOUCH

Also known as "Jumping Cholla," these things hurt. That fuzz you see is actually hundreds of tiny little spines ready to stick into you. On top of that, each paddle will pop off the cactus and cling to your skin.

Ouch.

We don't recommend touching them. Trust us, we've tried.

Teddy-Bear Cholla aka "Jumping Cholla"



DO NOT TOUCH THIS!



Yes, it looks fuzzy, but if this cactus touches you, it will never leave.

TOUCH IT

Most of the Phoenix trailheads have plenty of amenities for you to wash up, hydrate, and get ready to hit the trails. They're all free for public use, so go ahead!

What's that? A handwashing station at a Piestewa Peak trailhead!



TOUCH IT!



Keep your hands clean at one of our award-winning trailheads!

DO NOT TOUCH

From the very cute rabbits and ducks to the relatively less cute insects and arachnids, Phoenix parks are home to all kinds of critters. Even if they're in arm's reach, leave the wildlife alone.

Most of it bites, sticks, stings, or eats meat... And your fingers are just not worth the photo op.

#PHXParks is home to a wide variety of wildlife from bees to rabbits and even ducks!



DO NOT TOUCH!



Although they look cute, don't touch the wildlife thank youuuu! (You can still share cute pics!)

TOUCH IT

Don't be afraid to leave the parks cleaner than you found them! There are plenty of trash and recycling stations located along the trails. So keep the garbage where it belongs.

Let's keep our trails and parks clean!



Don't shy away from recycling and throwing away trash!

DO NOT TOUCH

Wildflower season is coming up, and the desert is about to get crazy colorful. But resist the urge to pick the flowers, and save them for everyone to enjoy.

Take a picture, it'll last longer!

Flowers are GORGEOUS!! But let's keep them in the desert...



DO NOT TOUCH!



And when the flower is surrounded by spikes, a picture will do just fine :)

DO NOT TOUCH

Don't do it.

Some of our Saguaro cacti are older than the state itself. Let's keep it that way, and just let them do their thing.

TOUCH IT

We're called the Valley of the Sun for a reason. It's bright and cool this time of year, and the perfect time to hit the trails.

However you feel like getting into the great outdoors, stick to the trails for the best trek around the Phoenix area.

And finally, it's important to the health of our parks, preserves and trails that ALL HIKERS stay on the trails!! Hiking is a big part of Phoenix Culture and we're happy to share our wonderful trails with you!

