To touch or not to touch: A visitor's guide to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Listen, Arizona is gorgeous, but it is not the state to get touchy-feely with. With dozens of venomous species and 83 species of cacti, there are a lot of things in Arizona that look better than they're gonna feel.
But if you're coming in from out of state, don't worry. The Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department has your back.
They tweeted out a helpful list of some of the most common things you may see (and potentially want to touch) in the Valley.
From the ferociously fuzzy Teddy-Bear Cholla to the wildlife that doesn't want to be disturbed, here's your guide to getting a feel for Arizona:
DO NOT TOUCH
Also known as "Jumping Cholla," these things hurt. That fuzz you see is actually hundreds of tiny little spines ready to stick into you. On top of that, each paddle will pop off the cactus and cling to your skin.
Ouch.
We don't recommend touching them. Trust us, we've tried.
TOUCH IT
Most of the Phoenix trailheads have plenty of amenities for you to wash up, hydrate, and get ready to hit the trails. They're all free for public use, so go ahead!
DO NOT TOUCH
From the very cute rabbits and ducks to the relatively less cute insects and arachnids, Phoenix parks are home to all kinds of critters. Even if they're in arm's reach, leave the wildlife alone.
Most of it bites, sticks, stings, or eats meat... And your fingers are just not worth the photo op.
TOUCH IT
Don't be afraid to leave the parks cleaner than you found them! There are plenty of trash and recycling stations located along the trails. So keep the garbage where it belongs.
DO NOT TOUCH
Wildflower season is coming up, and the desert is about to get crazy colorful. But resist the urge to pick the flowers, and save them for everyone to enjoy.
Take a picture, it'll last longer!
DO NOT TOUCH
Don't do it.
Some of our Saguaro cacti are older than the state itself. Let's keep it that way, and just let them do their thing.
TOUCH IT
We're called the Valley of the Sun for a reason. It's bright and cool this time of year, and the perfect time to hit the trails.
However you feel like getting into the great outdoors, stick to the trails for the best trek around the Phoenix area.
WE ❤ ARIZONA
