PARKER, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of the Colorado River Indian Tribes reservation in western Arizona are being advised to boil their water before using it.

That's after a water main broke earlier this week. It has been fixed, but tribal officials say water straight out of the tap isn't safe for drinking, cooking or bathing yet.

The boil water advisory is in effect throughout the weekend while water samples are being tested.

The tribe has hand sanitizer, wipes and bottled water for those in need.

Today's News-Herald in Lake Havasu City reported that two area hospitals had to cancel surgeries after a contractor struck the water line Wednesday. People with medical emergencies were referred to other health care facilities.

The town of Parker itself was not impacted because it's served by another water system.