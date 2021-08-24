Surprise man found alive after going missing in Grand Canyon

Search teams found a Surprise man who was reported missing near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A West Valley man was found alive on Tuesday and is recovering after being stranded at the Grand Canyon for two nights.

Authorities said 48-year-old Arturo Hernandez of Surprise was found by helicopter along Hermit Trail near Breezy Point in the Grand Canyon around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was last seen on August 22 at around 11 a.m.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of two overdue hikers on the Hermit Trail within Grand Canyon National Park on Monday.

Several hours later, one overdue hiker reached the trailhead without help, but Hernandez was still missing.

The National Park Service said aerial crews began searching for Hernandez on Monday, but were unable to locate him until the following afternoon.

The search and rescue operation grew to six ground teams of 12 people in addition to aerial searches concentrated around Hermit and Tonto trails as well as the Monument Creek drainage according to the press release.

At least three hikers have died in the Grand Canyon this summer. An Ohio woman died from a heat-related illness during a multi-day backpacking trip in June.

This is the fifth person to go missing at the Grand Canyon this year, according to the National Park Service.

Latest Arizona News