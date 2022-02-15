'We have no choice': Maricopa County Attorney's leadership team urges her to step down

A letter from Allister Adel's top deputies says they've launched an ethics investigation of their boss over sobriety issues.

PHOENIX — The top five criminal prosecutors in Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel's office are urging her to resign, after taking the unprecedented step of launching an ethics investigation of their own boss.

In a single-spaced, four-page letter delivered to Adel on Monday, the criminal division chiefs chronicle a three-month period after her release from treatment for alcohol addiction.

The chiefs put Adel on notice at a meeting on Nov. 30. They were concerned Adel had been drinking after getting out of a treatment facility two months earlier.

"You assured us you had not and would not conduct official business while impaired," the letter says.

Despite some progress in the intervening months, the letter concludes:

"You told us you wanted to rebuild trust. You have done the exact opposite.

"We were hopeful you would change course after our November meeting. Unfortunately, things have gotten worse, not better. Your conduct has become a distraction that has taken ... days away from our daily work.

"On Nov. 30, 2021, we asked you to step up. You have either been unwilling or unable to do so. Therefore, we are asking you to step down, so that you and MCAO can finally begin the healing process."

Office Conducts Ethics Probe On Adel

The prosecutors say employee policy allows them to investigate if there are ethical concerns with the county attorney.

"These concerns are escalating and we have no choice but to take action," the letter says.

The office had hired Scott Rhodes, a prominent Arizona ethics attorney, to consult last fall on Adel's conduct.

"You have previously mentioned the letter Scott Rhodes authored that indicated he did not have concerns with your ability to serve as county attorney," the letter says.

But the letter claims Adel "may have made significant misrepresentations" to Rhodes.

Letter Sent to State Bar, County Board

The letter was hand-delivered Monday to Maricopa County Board Chairman Bill Gates and to the Arizona State Bar, which is responsible for attorney discipline. 12 News reported on the letter's delivery on Monday.

Adel and her office have not responded to requests for comment.

The vote of no confidence by Adel's five criminal division heads marks the gravest threat to her leadership of the nation's third-largest prosecutorial offices.

The Republican county attorney is responsible for charging decisions that include whether to seek the death penalty against a defendant.

The next steps are up to Adel, now that she has lost the confidence of her top deputies.

Her four-year term ends in 2024.

A recall campaign that began last year has been slow to get off the ground.

The County Board doesn't have the authority to remove an elected officer. But the board would appoint a successor to fill a vacancy.

Office Beset By Challenges

The County Attorney's Office has been beset by challenges during Adel's almost four years of leadership.

Over the past two weeks, Adel's sobriety and command of her job have been called into question by her former communications director, a Republican former county attorney, and the Republican County Board chairman.

In response, Adel has asked for the public's patience as she deals with alcohol addiction and an eating disorder.

"I was elected by the people to do the job and we've made some significant strides and it's unfortunate that someone's personal recovery journey has to be so politicized," Adel told KTAR radio last week.

Adel told KTAR she is fit to continue leading the office.

"I am absolutely an alcoholic," she said. "That's why when I get myself into a situation where I'm concerned or even have a craving I immediately pick up the phone and call my sponsor, call my therapist."

In September 2021, Adel was forced to disclose she had been seeking treatment for two weeks for dependency anxiety, alcohol abuse and an eating disorder.

Adel went public after Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone learned she was in rehab without having alerted fellow county officials. He questioned how she could lead the office remotely.

Adel has also had to deal with personal health problems.

Adel was elected to a full-four year term in November 2020, after the County Board appointed her to the job in 2018 to fill a vacancy.

But on election night, Adel was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery to treat a brain bleed. She returned to the office two months later.

On the prosecutorial side, the office has come under harsh scrutiny for its decision to charge 15 Black Lives Matter protesters with felonies. The charges were later dropped, and Adel now faces a defamation lawsuit by the prosecutor on the case.

