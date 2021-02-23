'We all came to watch him play.' High school friends, coach mourn loss of murdered UArizona Student.

Police say Forrest Keys was killed after getting into an argument at a campus parking garage Saturday night.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Forrest Keys was a star, the face of Lower Moreland High School in Pennsylvania.

A star snuffed out Saturday night.

"He was special," Justin Beck, Keys' high school football coach said. "As soon as he smiled, he lit up a room. He just exuded joy and a love for life."

Beck remembers Keys as the only unanimous football captain he's ever had, a start wide receiver who holds every major receiving record at his former high school.

"He really was kind, humble and he led with his actions," Beck said.

His friends remember a kind, at times soft spoken kid.

"Not only was Forrest my friend, we were pretty much brothers," Shane Cohen said.

The two grew up together, playing basketball all the way through high school The two helped lead the high school to the state semi finals.

"I wish I could give Forrest another hug and tell him how much I love him." Cohen said.

Saturday night in Tucson, UArizona Campus police officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Cherry Avenue Garage near the McKale Center basketball arena around 11 p.m.

Police found Keys with gunshot wounds and said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Keys was walking with friends when a verbal altercation took place between him and people riding in a red Cadillac.

Investigators are looking at surveillance camera footage and other evidence.

University President Dr. Robert C. Robbins issued a statement over the weekend following the shooting that read in part:

"I have reached out to the student's family, but there are no words to sufficiently express my sorrow for the grief caused to them and others who were close to him. Because tragedies like these can also affect the larger community, I ask that we all provide support to our colleagues, students and friends during this difficult time."

"I had to sit down. I never ever expected something like this with Forrest," Coach Beck said.

"A part of your childhood got ripped out," Cohen said.

Friends are now wondering what exactly happened, while remembering the man who made such an impact, in such a short time.