Camera captures Arizona deputy helping man escape burning structure

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz — A deputy's body-worn camera captured the moments of a man escaping a burning home in Mohave County over the weekend.
After arriving at the burning structure on Saturday, the deputy was alerted by neighbors that a man was still inside the home.
An edited, four-minute version of the deputy's body-camera video shows him walking around the property and looking for an entry point. He eventually found a window enclosure that could be ripped off, which created an opening for the man to crawl out of the fiery structure.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the home was completely engulfed in flames within minutes of the man escaping out the window. The fire's cause is not yet known.
