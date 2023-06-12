x
Arizona

Camera captures Arizona deputy helping man escape burning structure

The deputy can be seen ripping off a window enclosure to help the trapped man escape a burning house in Mohave County.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz — A deputy's body-worn camera captured the moments of a man escaping a burning home in Mohave County over the weekend. 

After arriving at the burning structure on Saturday, the deputy was alerted by neighbors that a man was still inside the home. 

An edited, four-minute version of the deputy's body-camera video shows him walking around the property and looking for an entry point. He eventually found a window enclosure that could be ripped off, which created an opening for the man to crawl out of the fiery structure.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the home was completely engulfed in flames within minutes of the man escaping out the window. The fire's cause is not yet known.

On Saturday (6/10), Deputy Cardenas was first on scene to an active residential structure fire. After a few minutes of walking around the property to attempt to make contact with the home owner, he learned from neighbors that a male subject was trapped inside the home. Deputy Cardenas spent several minutes trying to locate the male subject inside the residence. After locating him, he ripped a window enclosure off of the home and the male subject was able to climb out and get to safety. Thankfully, Deputy Cardenas only received minor cuts and scrapes to his hands but was otherwise uninjured. According to Northern Arizona Fire District, a few minutes after the male subject exited the window, the residence was completely engulfed in fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We applaud the actions of Deputy Cardenas and his determination to safely remove the resident.

Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 12, 2023

