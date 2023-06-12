Camera captures Arizona deputy helping man escape burning structure

On Saturday (6/10), Deputy Cardenas was first on scene to an active residential structure fire. After a few minutes of walking around the property to attempt to make contact with the home owner, he learned from neighbors that a male subject was trapped inside the home. Deputy Cardenas spent several minutes trying to locate the male subject inside the residence. After locating him, he ripped a window enclosure off of the home and the male subject was able to climb out and get to safety. Thankfully, Deputy Cardenas only received minor cuts and scrapes to his hands but was otherwise uninjured. According to Northern Arizona Fire District, a few minutes after the male subject exited the window, the residence was completely engulfed in fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We applaud the actions of Deputy Cardenas and his determination to safely remove the resident.