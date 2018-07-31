CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Pinal County Animal Care and Control released security footage of two people tossing two dogs over the shelter's fence while the facility was closed.

The animal shelter is now asking for information to figure out if the dogs were surrendered by their owners.

"If you are the ones who dropped off these dogs please get in contact with us we would like to speak to you," PCACC wrote in a Facebook post. "We need to know if these dogs were strays or if these are owned animals. Either way we need information on both dogs to try to get them back home or into new loving homes."

In the video, you can see two people in a dark-colored car drive up to the gate of the shelter and let two dogs out. One person then stands on the hood of the car and drops the dogs over the fence before driving off.

One of the dogs had a microchip, PCACC said. The shelter will hold the dogs for 10 days to allow the owner to claim them.

PCACC shared photos of the dogs. One of them is a blue pitbull and the other is a white Cairn terrier. The shelter also asks people to not throw dogs over the fence, adding that they have employees who are willing to help during business hours.

The shelter is asking anyone who has information or recognizes the individuals, dogs, or vehicle, to call Pinal County Animal Care and Control at 520-509-3555.

