Arizona Supreme Court could issue execution warrant Oct. 12 for last surviving defendant of Valley murder plot

Murray Hooper and two co-defendants were sentenced to death for the New Year’s Eve 1980 murders of a Phoenix man and his mother-in-law during a home robbery.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court said Wednesday that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months.

A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.

If the motion is granted when the court considers it on Oct. 12, Chief Justice Robert Brutinel’s order says the court anticipates the warrant will be issued that day.

The 76-year-old Hooper could be the third inmate put to death this year after Arizona recently resumed carrying out executions.

Hooper and two co-defendants were sentenced to death for the New Year’s Eve 1980 murders of a Phoenix man and his mother-in-law during a home robbery.

The other two men died before their sentences could be carried out.

The state hadn’t executed anyone for nearly eight years before Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection on May 11 for the 1978 murder of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student.

Frank Atwood was executed June 8 at the state prison in Florence for the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old Tucson girl.

The Attorney General’s Office said there are 111 inmates on Arizona’s death row and 22 have exhausted their appeals.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.