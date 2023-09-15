Wanted suspect caught after Arizona resident holds them up at gunpoint

A 51-year-old man wanted by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office for assault has been taken into custody.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — An assault suspect wanted by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office was apprehended Thursday night after a local resident held the suspect by gunpoint.

Aaron Rose, 51, had been on the run since deputies responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday morning in the Valle community. The victim had allegedly been assaulted throughout the previous evening.

As deputies were searching for the suspect, they were fired at by an unknown person with a gun from a ridge line.

By Thursday night, a Valle resident contacted law enforcement to report that they had Rose held up by gunpoint. Deputies immediately responded and took him into custody.

Rose was booked into the county jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

