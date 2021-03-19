x
Wanted Arizona man who hid in desert for months is arrested

He was accused of sexual contact with a minor.
Credit: PCSO

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Authorities in Arizona say a 42-year-old man sought on sex abuse-related charges was arrested after spending over three months hiding in the Pinal County desert. 

The county Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested Marana-area resident David Whitaker on Monday after finding him in a shack he had constructed. 

Whitaker had survived by living on fish from a canal, javelinas and rabbits, according to PCSO.

The office said Whitaker was at large since Nov. 28 when deputies received a report of alleged sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl and he left his home before deputies got there. 

Whitaker remained jailed Friday on suspicion of sexual abuse and other crimes. 

Online court records didn’t show a defense lawyer for Whitaker who could comment on the allegations.