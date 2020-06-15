Half of the 20 daily permits for the Wave typically are awarded in-person and half online.

VERMILLION CLIFFS NATIONAL MONUMENT, Ariz. — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has restored a walk-in lottery for one of the most exclusive and dramatic hiking spots in the southwestern United States.

The walk-in lottery had been suspended since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bureau of Land Management says it was restored Monday with protections for the public's health and safety.