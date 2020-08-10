Voter registration extension in Arizona remains in place

The deadline was extended by three weeks and is now caught up in a legal battle.

PHOENIX — The court-ordered extension of Arizona’s voter registration deadline remains in place, at least for now.

An appeals court rejected a bid by Republican organizations to put on hold a ruling that pushed back the deadline from Monday to Oct. 23 because of the pandemic.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it had doubts about the GOP groups' ability as private parties to try to get the lower-court ruling put on hold while they appeal it.