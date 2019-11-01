FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — After a winter storm dumped inches of snow in the Flagstaff area over the holidays, hundreds of visitors stopped to play in the snow.

But they left behind their broken sleds and trash, leaving local volunteers to clean up the mess.

Volunteers participated in the first winter snow play clean-up of 2019 on Wednesday with trash bags and pickers in hand, gathering at places like the Peak View Winter Recreation and Parking Area off Highway 180.

The City of Flagstaff Community Stewards Program provided the pick-up supplies and dumpsters.

Litter left in snow play areas has long been a problem in the Flagstaff area. In 2017, the U.S. Forest Service filled six vehicles with more than 1,000 pounds of trash in the Oak Hill Snow Play area after a snowstorm.

The dirty work left to volunteers and Forest Service employees is a good reminder for those who go up north to play in the snow to pick up after yourselves and leave no trace.