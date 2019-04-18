PHOENIX — Start packing the car! This Saturday you can visit any one of the country's national parks for free.

To kick off National Park Week, which runs April 20-28, the National Park Service is offering a fee-free day April 20.

There will also be theme days throughout the week including Military and Veteran Recognition Day on April 21, Earth Day on the 22nd and BARK Ranger Day for pets on the 27th.

Lucky for Arizonans, our state has the most participating parks and monuments. There are 14 to choose from.

Here is a list of all the parks in Arizona you can visit for free on Saturday, April 20:

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Grand Canyon National Park

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Montezuma Castle National Monument

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Petrified Forest National Park

Pipe Spring National Monument

Saguaro National Park

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

Tonto National Monument

Tumacácori National Historical Park

Tuzigoot National Monument

Walnut Canyon National Monument

Wupatki National Monument

When visiting any national park, be respectful of the park rules and always be aware of your surroundings. There have been a number of recent falling deaths at the Grand Canyon.