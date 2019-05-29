TUSAYAN, Ariz. — A tweet that’s gone viral concerning development near the Grand Canyon’s South Rim has the town manager of Tusayan setting the record straight.

A tweet sent out Monday by a man with the handle @trippypapa has more than 100,000 retweets and 124,000 likes—over an issue the town manager said is three years old.

Tusayan town manager Eric Duthie told 12 News this all started on Memorial Day when his office started getting calls and hundreds of emails from across the country.

The person who posted the tweet claimed that the town council is holding a meeting Wednesday to approve the building of 17 houses just a few miles from the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. Duthie said neither claim is true.

Duthie said the viral tweet is resulting in a lot of wasted time for his staff.

"I believe in this case the goal is to gain some notoriety. So it’s very frustrating for us to take staff’s time all day to deal with telephone calls,” Duthie said.

“Their emails are blowing up all day long over information that is literally more than three years old that has already been resolved,” said Duthie.

At issue is a 2016 proposal by an Italian developer Stilo that would build a hotel and 52 homes specifically built for people living and working in the town. The development has been tied up in red tape for years over flood plain issues, land power struggles and the National Park Service’s decision to not move forward with the project.

"This has happened to us repeatedly, in that someone will put up something that says, 'Save the Grand Canyon,' which we all want to do. There's no doubt in anyone's mind about that," Duthie said.

Duthie says the town is still working with Stilo to make that development happen someday, but the reality is, it won’t happen anytime soon.

Duthie said he wants bloggers, tweeters and folks with an agenda to know they should get their facts verified—and stop using the town to go viral.

“Most of the time, there's some separate reason, some separate agenda for that,” Duthie said.

12 News did reach out to the person who posted the Tweet, but he hasn’t gotten back to us.