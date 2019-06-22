SAN LUIS, Arizona — A person was seen on surveillance video shooting several times at a border wall near San Luis after illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Early Thursday morning, camera operators saw five people standing at the border after they illegally crossed into the U.S. through the dry Colorado riverbed, CBP said.

One of the people was seen shooting several times toward the secondary border wall west of San Luis.

Officials said a truck arrived from Mexico and drove all five people back into Mexico before border agents could respond.

