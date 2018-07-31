While hiking through a thunderstorm on the Mogollon Rim in northern Arizona this past weekend, Valley resident Bryce and his friends stumbled upon a tree that had apparently just been struck by lightning.

Bryce posted a video of what they saw on Reddit. A large portion of the tree laid burning on the ground, while flames burned through the top of what was left standing.

"We heard the thunder as we were hiking up to the area but didn’t see the lightning hit," Bryce said in a message to 12 News.

Bryce said the trio from Chandler hikes and camps along the Cabin Loop Trail, where the tree was found, regularly. It's actually one of their favorite trails in the state, he said.

So when they saw the flames, there wasn't a lot of discussion on what to do.

"We rushed over to move any flammable debris out of the area and extinguish it as best we could with dirt and spring water we hadn’t yet filtered," Bryce said.

They left as the rain started to fall again. In the video, it appears the group was able to extinguish most of the flames burning on the ground.

Bryce said they were out of cell service for the next few days after seeing the fire, but they did notify other hikers in the area.

A few users on Reddit praised Bryce and his friends for their quick action.

"Good on you for thinking to take measures to prevent a larger fire breaking out," one wrote.

"Thank you for doing that," another said.

One Reddit user said they came across the same fire on Cabin Loop Trail and poured water on it too.

"During this time of the year, a majority of our wildfires are due to lightning," Tiffany Davila, public affairs officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said in an email. "A single tree on fire is normally from a lightning strike."

Davila said although the department "certainly appreciate those hikers tried to put out the fire," the department doesn't advise fighting fires yourself.

Instead, officials ask that every fire be reported. Find cell service if you don't have any and let a dispatcher know the location or the latitude and longitude of the fire, Davila said.

Fires can be reported by calling the department's Arizona Interagency Dispatch Center at 800-309-7081 or by calling 911.

"It is very important fires get called in so we can send a fire crew to check on it and make sure it is completely out," Davila said.

