Video shows at least 30 students involved in fight at Tucson High School

Officials say a fight broke out at Tucson High School, 400 N. Second Ave., during lunch period, prompting heavy police presence in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — At least 30 students were involved in a fight at a high school in Tucson on Tuesday afternoon.

A fight broke out at Tucson High School during lunch period, prompting heavy police presence in the area, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The fight ensued when a man allegedly arrived on the school campus.

Tucson High was crazy today… 👀

Back to back fights, and a student’s father even got involved 😱 The campus was put into lockdown temporarily. Stay safe Tucson! ✅

pt.1 pic.twitter.com/AEWzAHUIpD — TMZ Tucson (@TmzTucson) May 3, 2022

In an update, police said at least one person has been detained.

They said no weapons were taken to campus and no injuries have been reported.

According to Tucson Unified School District, the school is "currently in a safety protocol."

TUSD Safety Officers will remain on campus for the remainder of the day.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12 News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store, and by signing up for our daily newsletter. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12 News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page.

Up to Speed