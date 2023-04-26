Arizona man accused of impersonating doctor facing 48 felony counts

Jose Andres Lopez of Mohave County is facing dozens of criminal charges for fraud, forgery, and stealing the identity of a doctor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — State investigators are looking for individuals who may have been medically treated by a man impersonating a doctor.

Jose Andres Lopez, 40, has been indicted for 48 felony counts of fraud, forgery, identity theft, and computer tampering. Some of the charges accuse Lopez of stealing the identity of a doctor in Lake Havasu City and forging electronic prescriptions.

Lopez is not a licensed physician, the AG's office said.

The alleged offenses occurred between 2017 and 2021, according to Lopez's indictment.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said Wednesday they're looking for individuals who may have received medical treatments from Lopez at the Institute for Male Health and Performance in Mohave County.

The defendant may have used the title “Dr. Joseph Lopez.” Anyone with information about the defendant can contact the AG's office at 928-778-7463.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.