PHOENIX — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona for a briefing and tour of the border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, the White House said Tuesday.

Pence will visit the border patrol station in Nogales on Thursday, April 11, where he will be briefed by customs and border patrol agents, the White House confirmed to 12 News.

The vice president will also tour the border wall on his visit, according to the White House.

RELATED: Federal judge blocks Trump's policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico

The news of Pence's visit comes just days after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned amid President Donald Trump's fixation over the number of Central American families crossing the southern border.

Nielsen had just visited the border in Yuma last Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released numbers Tuesday that show a rapid increase in family units and unaccompanied children apprehensions along the southwest border.

The numbers show that family apprehensions have increased by nearly 375% compared to the same time last year.

RELATED: Trump administration wants 2 years to find migrant kids separated from families

Pence was recently in Arizona for a National Association of Manufacturers event in Phoenix last month.

RELATED COVERAGE: Verify: How much of the border wall is built?