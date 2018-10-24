The vice president is coming to Arizona to hold a rally for the Republican Senate candidate just one week after the president's visit.

Vice President Mike Pence is rallying supporters to get out the vote in Yuma Friday. He'll be joined by Congresswoman Martha McSally.

The rally comes exactly one week after President Donald Trump rallied for McSally in Mesa.

McSally is campaigning against Krysten Sinema for the Senate seat that will be vacated by Senator Jeff Flake.

The Yuma rally will be held in the Joe Foss Hangar at the Yuma Airport at 5 p.m. Oct. 26. Register here.

