WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Veterans get thanked for their service a lot, especially in Washington, D.C. They start to get used to it after a few days. But occasionally, someone thanks them for something they never even considered.

It happened to Joe Klein on a Wednesday in April, standing at the Korean War Veterans Memorial. He was on the Arizona Honor Flight, a program that brings World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to them.

A man tapped him on the shoulder and, in accented English, asked him for a picture. Klein said, "Of course," and posed. Then, the man thanked him for South Korea.

Not for Klein's service as a soldier in the Korean War—but for the entire country of South Korea.

"People take the idea in mind that I'm something special," Klein said. "I'm not."

That same South Korean man who thanked Joe Klein thanked more Korean War veterans from the Arizona Honor Flight that day because the cease-fire of the Korean War resulted in the border between North and South Korea, essentially creating both countries.

And that same cease-fire that created South Korea, also brought Joe Klein back from the dead.

Klein and his driver were ambushed on a road in Korea. His driver was killed immediately.

"They shot him and the Jeep full of holes," Klein said, "grabbed me, knocked off my helmet, and in my helmet was my name, rank and serial number."

Klein believes his driver wasn't wearing his dog tags, so the U.S. military assumed the driver was Klein.

He was declared killed in action. His parents were told he was dead, and he was posthumously awarded a bronze star.

But while his family believed he was dead, Klein was actually in a prisoner of war camp.

"We got to write letters home and my folks got a letter from me dated long after I was supposed to have died," Klein said.

Eventually, Klein made it home. He was both a prisoner of war and killed in action.

A lot of Korean war veterans on the Honor Flight try to pass off their service as routine. It was something they did a long time ago, something they're proud of, but something they don't brag about.

But most Korean War vets were in the country two years or less. And in that time, they witnessed harsh conditions. Ambushes could come at any time. It was brutally cold, sometimes cold enough to freeze their rifles.

The Korean War is sometimes referred to as "The Forgotten War." Most people would be hard pressed to remember why the U.S. went to war there, if they can even remember the war at all.

The Honor Flight brings them to Washington D.C. to show them that while the war may be partly forgotten, the soldiers who fought it are not.

If you know any WWII or Korean War veterans who would like to go on an Honor Flight, go to honorflightaz.org. You can also sign up to go as a chaperone (called a Guardian) and sponsor veterans on the trip.