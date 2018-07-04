PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Music: It’s been called a window into the soul.

“It can do a lot of things for you that nothing else can,” said Steve Osborn, a guitar instructor for the Guitars for Vets program.

The Guitars for Vets Program has been around for a while, but just four years at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.

“It’s really fulfilling and considering what they’ve – veterans have gone through for our country, this is the least we can do,’ said Tom Martin, program coordinator.

The program allows veterans to take guitar lessons for free.

“I mean, night or day I can just sit there and picking and whatever – and it takes my mind off the troubles of life and you just play around with it,” said David Munden, a veteran who was in the U.S. Coast Guard.

For veteran Henry Knight, it not only helps with mental healing, but physical as well.

“’I’ve always wanted to play, but back in August I had a stroke and my left hand doesn’t like me anymore,” he said. “It’s like therapy to learn to play the chords and the strings. Six months ago, I couldn’t stand up.”

But unfortunately, funding for this all-volunteer program has been limited.

“There aren’t enough guitars for those who want to learn. So we have to limit class sizes,” said Martin.

But there are ways you can help.

“If anyone wishes to volunteer or donate anything to the VA for this program or any other program, they can contact Voluntary Service at 928-776-6013 or stop by Voluntary Service at the main hospital, Bldg. 15 Theater,” said Mary Dillinger, spokeswoman for the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.

