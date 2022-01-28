Vegas runaways fleeing DPS troopers crash stolen car

Authorities say one girl was seriously hurt and all five are facing criminal charges.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Five teenagers who ran away from a Las Vegas group home were in a stolen car that crashed while being chased by Arizona state troopers Thursday night.

Authorities say one girl was seriously hurt and all five are facing criminal charges.

Three girls and two boys were in the stolen Volkswagen sedan heading west at high speed when the driver ran a red light, lost control and collided with four other vehicles at the Laughlin bridge.

Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt says one girl in the car had to be airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the teens were 15 and 16 and one assaulted a staff member when they fled the group home.

