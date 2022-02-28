Valley veterinarian now caring for water buffalo and camel

A Valley vet has just accepted the rare opportunity to care for an odd couple of exotic animals whose natural habitats are far away from the Valley.

ARIZONA, USA — From horses to cattle, the Valley is filled with all sorts of animals, each needing their own set of veterinary care.

But one Valley horse veterinarian has just accepted the rare opportunity to care for an odd couple of exotic animals whose natural habitats are far from the Valley of the Sun.

Dr. Martin Vidal, a horse veterinarian, has cared for "Bruce" and "Kevin" at his Cave Creek Equine Sports Medicine and Surgery center for several weeks.

"Bruce the buffalo and Kevin the camel came to us from a very fun client in Tucson. She rescued those two animals, and they live with her at her facility," said Dr. Vidal

Vidal's facility is fitted with horse-size operating rooms, x-ray labs, and kennels to accommodate all types of four-legged beasts, but water buffaloes present a different kind of challenge.

"Water buffaloes are much more difficult to handle than horses are, but this buffalo is extremely tame… he is very friendly," said Dr. Vidal.

Bruce and Kevin are being treated for different reasons but share a similar past.

Making a home next to her horses, Catherine Dellorto volunteered to look after the pair.

But before she could take them home, she needed expert advice from her horse surgeon.

"These two were taken away for neglect and not being fed, and unfortunately, there were animals that were deceased," said Catherine.

"Kevin came up for a possible urinary problem that our medicine person had a look at, and I noticed that Bruce was lame, Bruce the water buffalo, and we think we've diagnosed arthritis in the elbow," said Dr. Vidal.

With the medical care, they are receiving. Catherine hopes to take the pair home for good. She also has plans for Bruce to help those who share a similar disability.

"I would like to do some therapy with the buffalo and him being disabled as well; I feel children with disabilities can relate to him," said Catherine.

Catherine is hoping if all goes well, both Bruce and Kevin will soon be back with her in Tucson.

