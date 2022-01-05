US Marshals arrest man accused of sex crimes with teenage girl

The 38-year-old suspect is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl, officials said.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Valley man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl is in police custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials said 38-year-old Andrew Thompson was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after being identified as a suspect in a case involving a 12-year-old girl.

U.S. Marshals and the Chandler Police Department were able to track Thompson to a home near Guadalupe Road and Arizona Avenue in Gilbert. While attempting to arrest Thompson, officials said he began reaching into his jacket pocket for a weapon prompting a U.S. Marshal to strike him with less-lethal forces.

Authorities said after the shot was fired, Thompson began to comply with commands and was taken into custody.

Officials said Thompson was not struck by the round, but a weapon was later discovered inside his jacket.

“The arrest of Andrew Thompson, wanted for sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl, could have ended differently if not for the quick action of the U.S. Marshals Task Force officers," officials said.

Thompson was taken into custody and transported to Maricopa County jail.

U.S. Marshals said the investigation of this incident is being handled by the Gilbert Police Department.

