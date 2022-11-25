'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months

Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue pigs when placed in their houses.

PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months.

Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue pigs when placed in their houses and enclosures. Rescue officials say blankets/comforters with stuffing or down cannot be accepted.

The nonprofit rescue is also asking for donations towards rescue medical expenses. Anyone who donates on November 29, Giving Tuesday, will be entered into a drawing for a personalized snout artwork canvas by the rescue pigs of their choice. Organizers say five donors will be winners.

Better Piggies Rescue’s medical bill for hoof/tusk trims, spays/neuters, and general and emergency care is over $10,000 per month.

There are many ways to show your support. The rescue is located at 36246 N 24th Street in Phoenix. Visit Better Piggies Rescue's website for more information.

Sure Black Friday is great, but don’t forget about #givingtuesday! We are raising much needed medical funds for 2023 so everyone who donates on Tuesday will have their names placed on our Rescue Ambulance. More details coming soon but SAVE THE DATE/ PIGS for Tuesday, November 29th. Thank you for all your love and support. #comingsoon #givingtuesday #fundraiser #rescue #sanctuary #pigs Posted by Better Piggies Rescue on Friday, November 25, 2022





12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.