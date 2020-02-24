ARIZONA, USA — Two Valley people, a man and a woman, were caught trying to smuggle drugs through Nogales and Yuma over the weekend.

Customs and Border Protection said on a release press release that a 24-year-old Avondale man was arrested Friday after he tried to smuggle drugs through Wellton, Ariz.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Cruze tried to travel thought an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 when a canine alerted the CBP agents.

The car was sent for a secondary inspection where agents discovered a false compartment in a floorboard.

CBP said there were more than 100 packages containing about 103 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 10 pounds of cocaine, and nearly four pounds of heroin, all with a street value of about $440,000.

CBP said the 24-year-old is a U.S. Citizen who had a Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) card. The card it’s approved for travelers who are considered low risk and it provides expedited processing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a separate, unrelated bust, a 37-year-old woman was from Phoenix was arrested on Sunday after she sent for additional inspection while trying to enter Arizona through a Nogales port, according to CBP.

CBP said she was driving a Chevrolet sedan, where she had a plaster figurine with several packages hidden inside it.

The drugs, which consisted of about four pounds of fentanyl, almost three pounds of cocaine and close to 11 pounds of heroin, CBP said has a street value of over $150,000.

Both vehicles were seized and both, woman and man, face drug smuggling charges.

