'It's so much pain': Phoenix mom recovering after hit-and-run; police searching for other driver

PHOENIX — Matt Wyatt was out riding with a group of other motorcyclists when he saw it.

"The first thing I said is my wife is gone," he said. "My wife is dead. Right when it happened. Before it happened. I saw everything."

Matt was riding behind his wife, Sky, 24, when he saw a car smash into her.

"The car came right through the intersection and hit her," he shared. "She went tumbling up in the air. She might have went as high as the traffic lights."

Video from a passerby captured the horrific crash and showed a car driving into Sky.

She, along with a group of other bikers, were making a left-hand turn on 27th Ave and Rose Garden Lane in North Phoenix, right by Barry Goldwater High School.

The crash happened on January 19 around 8 p.m. Phoenix police confirm the other driver fled the scene.

"You can’t just leave someone dead on the street and not even know if they’re dead or alive," Wyatt explained. "How do you even do that to someone?"

He's grateful Sky survived, but it's going to be a long road to recovery. The crash broke her leg in four places.

"She cries every day," Wyatt shared. "All day long. It’s so much pain. She has over 200 staples in her leg. It’s pretty nasty."

It’s been an agonizing two weeks on their family with three little kids under 6 years old. They've been relying on family and friends for help all while grappling with the fact that the other driver left the scene.

"I don’t know if it’s a girl or guy, but I want them caught," Wyatt said.

At this point, there haven't been any arrests and police are saying the case is still open.

Wyatt said the car appeared to look like a brown or dark-colored Chevy Malibu. He and his group have been regularly checking the neighborhood and auto shops to try and track the person down.

"Turn yourself in," he pleaded.

Wyatt said Sky is home from the hospital recovering and the family is working to raise money for her medical bills. You can help their family here.

His family is also offering a $500 reward for information on that other driver.

