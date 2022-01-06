I'm not trying to heal right now, I need justice': Valley mom demanding answers in son's death

PEORIA, Ariz. — It was supposed to be a fun night out, instead, it became a tragedy.



Deshun Young had just bought a new ring and wanted to go out with his girlfriend.



"He was looking all fresh, and she just got her hair done, I'm like, 'you look fresh, let me take a picture of you,'” Dionne Smith, Deshun's mother, said.



It would be one of the last photos of him ever taken.



That night, while driving back from a bowling alley, Deshun and his girlfriend stopped at a Carl's Jr.



According to a Peoria police report, Deshun's girlfriend said the two were alone and got into an argument over the food.



While arguing, the girlfriend said she dropped her phone in the back seat. While reaching back for her phone, the gun "went off" and hit Deshun.



The girlfriend called 911 and Deshun's mother.



"I start hearing her screaming, and I know something’s going wrong," Smith said.



12 News is not revealing the identity of Deshun's girlfriend because she is not charged with any crime.



According to Smith, Deshun's girlfriend first said that her son was shot in the leg and was okay.



Smith rushed to the hospital. There, she would learn the horrible truth. The bullet went through her son's chest, hitting his aorta artery. Smith was declared deceased at midnight on September 11, 2021.



“I still don’t believe it, like I can't believe it," Smith said.



While Dionne grieved, the girlfriend’s story changed.



According to the police report, the girlfriend would tell officers days later of a third person in the car. She also said while Deshun did carry a gun, the weapon found in the car did not belong to him. The girlfriend maintained the shooting was an accident.



"If there was truly an accident, there would be no room for lies,” Smith said.



It’s been more than 260 days since Deshun’s death. Smith said she has been unable to get closure or move on.



“I'm not trying to heal right now. I need justice," Smith said. "I need to know someone can't kill my baby and walk off and live their best life.”



The police report details a months-long investigation by Peoria police. The officers eventually did find the third person in the car. 12 News is not naming the man because he is not charged with a crime related to this case. He said he ran away after the gun went off.



According to the police report, the man told police he was intoxicated at the time. He remembered Deshun and his girlfriend getting into an argument over food before the gun went off, but did not know who fired the weapon.



In late April, Peoria police recommended to the Maricopa County Attorney's office that the girlfriend should be charged with negligent homicide.



Currently, the county attorney is reviewing the case and has not decided whether or not to press charges.



“I need justice, healing for me and my family. I don’t feel like I'm asking for too much," Smith said.



12 News did reach out to the girlfriend's family and her attorney but did not receive a response.