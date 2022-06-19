'It's the perfect gift for me': Valley man welcomes baby girl just in time for Father's Day

"I'm just very happy," said new dad, Alex Dees.

GILBERT, Ariz. — It was a Father’s Day blessing for one Valley dad, as he welcomed his brand new baby girl just before midnight.

Just hours after welcoming Miss Emersyn Rose into their family, her new dad, Alec Dees, and her new mom, Sequoia Lundgren, shared with 12 News how they felt about this special day and how it will forever mean so much more.

"We're just very excited and very grateful that she was able to come just before Father's Day, it's the perfect gift for me," Alec explained.

The high school sweethearts welcoming Emersyn Rose into the world.

"Wow, this is our little girl, we're just so grateful and us having this baby made me fall even more in love with her and I'm just very happy," he added.

Emersyn weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and 20 inches long, and was born at Banner Gateway in Gilbert.

"I'm just glad that everything went as smoothly as it did and she's here and she's cute and she's just perfect," Sequoia said.

This is their first born and the two couldn't be happier, soaking in advice from "Nonni."

"Happy Father's Day to the dads out there and if you're expecting a child, don't be too scared, you're going to have to adapt to the situation and there's nothing to be scared about, it’s the best thing that will ever happen to you, yeah best moment of my life," Alec added.

