Valley firefighters help man stuck in turtle hole

Daisy Mountain Fire said the man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after he was removed from the hole.

PHOENIX — Firefighters helped rescue a man who got stuck inside a hole dug by a turtle on Saturday.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical was dispatched to a property near 7th Avenue and Joy Ranch Road to assist a man who got wedged inside a turtle hole he was trying to clean out.

The crew successfully pulled the man out and transported him to a local hospital for minor injuries.

