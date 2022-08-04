Valley fire departments seeing fewer people applying for jobs

The change is leading departments to try new tactics to get people interested in joining the service.

ARIZONA, USA — Fire departments across the Valley are reporting fewer people applying for their open jobs.

It’s leading departments to get creative and look at new ways to attract people to the calling of joining their staff.

Fewer people applying

To step inside a fire station, you’re likely to find what many in the service call a fire family.

“We’re looking for the person that we sit across the table from and have dinner with and also ride on a fire truck with to the worst possible scenes you can imagine,” Capt. Ashley Losch with Glendale Fire said.

But in the last few years, fire departments like Glendale Fire, have found fewer people applying to ride with them to the next call.



“While there used to be thousands of people who were applying for jobs, now there are hundreds,” Losch said.

Goodyear Fire Department said their number of initial applicants was down too.

But, they’re still finding enough people to come and do the job.

“For me, serving the public being a part of this greater good, that’s what drives me,” Losch said.

Change in how we work

Both Losch and Assistant Chief Ryan Freeburg with Scottsdale Fire believe it’s a combination of a few things that are leading to the change.

“It still is a calling to those who understand that it’s not about you, it’s about the community,” Freeburg said.

They say with different jobs available such as in the technology industry, the way we work now as a result of the pandemic, and the risks firefighters take, all could be factors.

“I think there are so many different opportunities now that have revealed themselves to make a living and work from home, travel,” Freeburg said.

Changing tactics

While Glendale Fire is looking to draw interest on social media platforms, like its TikTok account, Scottsdale Fire expanded its recruitment across the country with all online applications, assessments, and one-way interviews.

“We were able to leverage 869 applications from 35 different states,” Freeburg said.

Previously, Freeburg said the Scottsdale Fire Department would group up with other cities in the East Valley to test potential applicants.

Freeburg said that had been gathering about a 900 to 1,200 potential applicant pool to spread across three departments seeking recruits.

In the last few days, Freeburg said the department has now offered 11 people jobs to fill vacancies they had from retirement and new positions out of the nearly 870 applicants just for Scottsdale.

However, Freeburg said, those who are hired might be in for a different term of service.

“There is a new reality that we’re seeing with this workforce that’s coming in that staying the 20-25 years may not be their career decision,” Freeburg said.

Both Losch and Freeburg said if people are interested in the fire service to reach out to the local department to visit, ride along or try the cadet program if there’s one available.

They believe, they will continue to find people who want to be in the fire family.

“Maybe we’re not finding the same fits, but maybe we’re finding the diamonds,” Losch said.



