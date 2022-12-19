Valley father behind bars in Mexico after accidentally carrying firearm to border

The family of Drew Harrison says he was on vacation with his family when the arrest happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Valley father of three young kids is currently being held at a Mexican federal prison after his family said he forgot he had a firearm in his truck while going through the border.

Drew Harrison and his family were on their way to Rocky Point, Mexico, for their vacation, said Antonio Harrison, Drew's father.

“That's when the nightmare started,” Harrison said.

While at the United States-Mexico border, Harrison said his son's car was randomly chosen for inspection.

As officers conducted their search, they located a gun inside the truck. A firearm Drew said he forgot was there. His father said, “They took Drew and his wife, and they just put him in custody immediately."

While Harrison said Drew has owned up to the mistake, it could land him behind bars for years. A fight his family is now taking on to reduce that sentence as much as possible.

“My son made a mistake. He owned up to it,” Harrison said.

If you would like to learn more about the GoFundMe account set up by the family of Drew Harrison click here.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.