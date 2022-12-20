'It was a nightmare': Valley family reunited with father who accidentally crossed border with gun

Ira Beavers was arrested and sentenced in October 2021. He was released earlier this year.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It happens more often than you may think.

Families driving south to Mexico for a fun vacation end up behind bars for accidentally bringing a firearm with them.

That's what happened to Ira Beavers and his family. “This can absolutely destroy your life," says Francine Nicholson, the wife of Beavers. "This can level the family.”

It was in July of 2021 when they and their kids decided to take a trip to Rocky Point, Mexico. When they got to the Port of Entry and inspected, officers, discovered a handgun in the car. Beavers and Nicholson were arrested. She was released after 48 hours, but Beavers had to stay.

"It was a nightmare."

That nightmare only grew when Nicholson said her husband was sentenced to nearly three years in a Mexico Federal Prison.

Nicholson never stopped fighting, hiring new attorneys that appealed the case. Eventually, the judge decided to release Beavers. Finally, he and his family were reunited seven months after his sentence.

"Having him home was unreal," Nicholson says. "It was a breath of fresh air, to say the least.” However, the release did come with stipulations. Beavers attorneys have to make a court appearance in Mexico on his behalf every single month for the next year and a half, according to Nicholson.

Beavers is far from the only one in this situation.

A Gilbert father was also arrested just after Mother's day for the same situation. Drew Harrison was driving to Rocky Point with his wife and three young kids when officers at the Point of Entry inspected his car and found a gun. Harrison has been locked up in Mexico since then, and at this time, his family does not know when he will possibly be released.

“My heart really breaks for the Harrisons," Nicholson says. "That was me last year.” She has been in contact with Drew Harrison's parents helping them through the process.

Lilian Cordoba with the Consul for Protection and Legal Affairs, says this happens often and most of them are situations where people crossing the border forget they have a gun on them.

“It is a very serious crime," Cordoba says. "It is a Federal offense.”

Gun laws are incredibly strict in Mexico compared to the United States. Cordoba says carrying any kind of firearm or ammunition, no matter the kind, is a minimum of five years in prison.

