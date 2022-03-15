'Somebody knows something': Valley mother asks for help finding her son's killer

Joesph McNally's family says he was dragged behind an SUV before he was shot and killed last July.

PHOENIX — A Valley family is pleading for justice and police are asking for your help after Joseph McNally was dragged behind a black SUV before being shot and left for dead in Phoenix last year.

Julie Ferer always looked forward to her son's calls. “He always checked in. He always told me he loved me every day,” Ferer said.



She remembers her son Joseph as a fun-loving kid, always there with a smile.

“Very happy, friendly, he got along with everyone,” Ferer said. "Just a good, wonderful, loving person."



However, on July 30, Ferer got a call that would change her life.

“We got a call from a Phoenix detective that we needed to get to Phoenix right away,” Ferer said.



According to Phoenix police, Joseph was shot multiple times by the driver of a dark SUV around 3 a.m.

Joseph's family said he was trying to get a phone back from an SUV when it took off, dragging him along 28th Drive near Cactus Road.



Ferer remembers getting to the hospital seeing her son with road burns.



“When I saw him in the hospital with all the burns on his feet, arms, and back," Ferer said. "I just looked at him like it’s my baby, it’s my baby.”



Nearly eight months later, Joseph's family does not know who killed him.



“I promised him I wouldn’t stop until there was justice,” Ferer said.



Ferer said the police have at times lacked resources. She said her case has sometimes fallen behind others and she is worried that may not change without the public's help.



“Somebody knows something, and we are just pleading for the public to step up,” Ferer said.

"One of the hardest things is knowing those people in that vehicle get to wake up every day and look at themselves in the mirror. And my son will never get to."



If you know anything—you can contact Silent Witnesses at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S. You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org. There currently is a $2,000 reward for information.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.