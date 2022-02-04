Valley couple renews vows in the Metaverse

A Valley couple renewed their vows in a metaverse wedding attended by 2,000 people

PHOENIX — The bride wore a hoodie or a dress, depending on where you were. The groom wore either a pink three-piece suit or a grey shirt and jeans.

The dog... looked the same no matter where you looked.

Ryan and Candice Hurley renewed their vows in person at a law office Friday afternoon to a crowd of about six. At the same time, their avatars renewed their vows in the metaverse to a crowd of about 2,000.

"What better way to expand our love to the metaverse and beyond the realms of the regular universe?" Ryan Hurley asked.

They wanted to do something different, Ryan said. So they picked a spot on a metaverse program called Decentraland for the ceremony. they hired a metaverse "architect" and turned their prenup into an NFT (Non-Fungible Token).

For party favors, they minted NFT art pieces of their dog (who did have his own avatar at the wedding) and gave them to all the attendees.

In some ways, it was probably inevitable that the couple would renew their vows online.

"In real life, we actually met on match.com," Ryan said, "in the early days of Internet dating."

Now the Internet watched them renew their vows.

