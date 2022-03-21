Valley attorney calls for restoration of trust in the Maricopa County Attorney's Office

Investigations into Adel herself and botched cases by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to continue after Adel leaves office Friday.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel's resignation is coming just a week after news first broke that her office failed to file nearly 200 cases on time

As 12 News has reported, it wasn't the first time that the statute of limitations ran out and justice was missed for victims.

Forgotten charges

In 2019, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said they failed to file misdemeanor DUI charges on time against a man who police say was driving drunk and killed Audri Dillard and Jesel Torres.

At the time, the agency promised to make changes so it wouldn't happen again.

"Three years ago, a promise was made. And we found out last week, that not only my clients, but the community as a whole, were betrayed 180 more times," Scott Palumbo, the attorney for the victim's family in the 2019 case said.

However, last week, the office confirmed 180 misdemeanor cases from 2020 weren't filed on time.

The cases include cases like drunk driving, domestic violence and criminal trespassing. However, because the statute of limitations expired, the defendants won't be charged at all.

Palumbo believes whoever replaces Adel as the top prosecutor will have to rebuild the trust of the community.

"The trust that our community has to have that justice will be properly dolled out in all instances, we need to have that trust back," Palumbo said. "Hopefully this is step one to regaining that trust."

Investigations continue

The families of Dillard and Torres asked The State Bar of Arizona to investigate the Maricopa County prosecutor who failed to file the charges on time.

In 2020, The State Bar of Arizona, which oversees attorneys, said they would not investigate further because the issue appeared, "to be an isolated incident."

A spokesperson for The State Bar of Arizona told 12 News there is now an investigation open into the cases that were dropped by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

On Monday, the Bar also confirmed the investigations into Adel will continue after she leaves office on Friday.

"Depending on the disposition of the charges the outcome may or may not be public," A spokesperson for The State Bar of Arizona told 12 News in an email.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich separately requested a report from Adel last week on why the cases were dropped. That's due at the end of March.

"It did take a little too long, but she has taken responsibility. I do applaud her for that. And I hope that she takes this time to take care of herself, her family, for whatever has been going on personally," Palumbo said.

The next top prosecutor

On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Adel and voted to hold an election in November for a new county attorney to serve the rest of Adel's term.

In the interim, the Board will appoint a Republican to replace Adel.

Palumbo hopes now, whoever takes over the office does make changes so victims aren't left without justice again.

"I call upon the Board of Supervisors to find somebody who can come in, really set a high standard that is then adhered to, because we as Maricopa County residents deserve that," Palumbo said.

