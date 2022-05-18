Valley 9-year-old honored for saving her family from house fire

Glendale firefighters honored Rhae Parks with the "Little Hero" award Wednesday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 3rd-grader at Copper Creek Elementary School in Glendale was honored Wednesday for her part in saving her family members from a house fire.

Nine-year-old Rhae Parks was at what she thought was a school assembly when she was surprised by the Glendale Fire Department with the "Little Hero Award" for her bravery back in February when her house caught fire.

Glendale firefighters said the fire broke out in the middle of the night and when Rhae's parents heard "noises," they thought someone was breaking in, but instead, it was a fire burning in their garage.

While Rhae's parents were downstairs, the 9-year-old, whose bedroom was over the garage, heard the same noises and could see the fire from her window.

Firefighters said the girl got her 3-year-old brother out of bed and got him safely to her parents and helped get the additional children out of the house.

"I screamed, 'fire!' and then I went out of my room, and I was going to go down the stairs when Laura, she says, 'Lenny's still in his crib!' So, I went into my little brother's room and got my little brother out of his crib."

Glendale firefighter Matt Bender visits the school once a month on his own time to teach the children fire safety.

And as it turns out, Bender was one of the firefighters who helped put out the flames at Rhae's house that night.

Rhae said she hopes everyone makes a fire plan for their home.

