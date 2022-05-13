US Marshals locate missing Missouri children near Tucson

The 3 children went missing on March 23 after being taken from their home in Springfield, Missouri.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The U.S. Marshals Service located three children near Tucson Friday after they were taken from their home in Missouri in March.

Officials said the kids, aged 10, 9, and 8 were in the custody of the State of Missouri when their non-custodial mother Brittany Barnes, and her wife Ceairah Barnes took them without permission during a scheduled visitation.

They fled the state in a black Infinity XQ60, according to the U.S. Marshals.

In early April, a warrant was issued for Barnes and Beverly charging the couple with kidnapping and custodial interference.

On May 5, the state requested assistance from the Marshal Service and learned that Barnes, Beverly and the children were in the Tucson area.

After several days of surveillance, task force agents located the five individuals at a hotel at Casino Del Sol.

The children were turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety pending their return to Missouri.

Barnes and Beverly are in custody in Pima County on felony warrants and are awaiting extradition.

