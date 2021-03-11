U.S Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for sex crimes in Goodyear

Authorities said Luis Aguirre is a suspect in 14 sex crimes that were reportedly committed over a seven-year period, spanning from 2004 to 2011.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 46-year-old fugitive wanted for sex crimes in Arizona was arrested Wednesday after a decade of being on the run.

U.S. Marshals said Luis Aguirre was extradited back to the United States after his arrest in Chihuahua, Mexico. Aguirre, who had a warrant for his arrest from 2011 was wanted by Goodyear Police for molestation of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual conduct with a minor.

Authorities said Aguirre is a suspect in 14 sex crimes that were reportedly committed over a seven-year period, spanning from 2004 to 2011. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest in September 2011.

U.S. Marshals were able to assist Goodyear Police in arresting Aguirre when they learned he had fled to Mexico.

“The Goodyear Police Department is very appreciative of the efforts of our Federal and International law enforcement partners in facilitating the return of the suspect to face charges for his alleged criminal acts”, said Goodyear Chief of Police Santiago Rodriguez.

"We hope that the pending legal proceedings will help bring some form of relief to the survivors and their families," Rodriguez said.

Officials said Aguirre was safely returned to the United States and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

