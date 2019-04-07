MAYER, Ariz. — Firefighters fought a new wildfire burning northeast of Mayer and southeast of Dewey Thursday afternoon.

The Orme Fire started July 4 and spread to 150 acres before 3:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters used burnout operations to help slow the fire's progression, protecting homes and ranches that were previously threatened by the fire. Crews said cooler evening temperatures and higher humidity helped firefighters build containment lines.

YCSO said law enforcement officials are seeking information from anyone in the area of the fire who may have noticed suspicious activity between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said this would include hearing gunshots or explosions in that time frame and noting vehicles or people leaving the vicinity.

If you have information, contact the Prescott National Forest Law Enforcement line at 928-443-8111 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Orme Road south of Highway 169 is closed to everyone except residents. Fire crews will remain on the scene to monitor the situation.