US awards $1.6M to 2 Arizona tribes for COVID relief

The funds are meant to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARIZONA, USA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced another round of tribal housing grants. 

The $83 million will benefit 74 tribes across the country, boosting the amount awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act to over $200 million.  

The department said more than $1.6 million will be given to the Hualapai Tribe and Yavapai-Apache Nation in Northern Arizona. 

The funds are meant to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.   

"These funds to Tribes will help protect the health and safety of their communities, particularly low- and moderate-income individuals and families, by expanding access to safe housing, a suitable living environment, economic opportunity," HUD officials said.

Other tribes are using funding announced Tuesday to buy mobile medical units and build housing. 

A breakdown of the awards by recipient is available here.

